Probe Continues Into Fatal Shooting of Boy, 14, in Boyle Heights

Crisis counselors were on hand at Roosevelt High School Wednesday following the shooting death of a student in the Boyle Heights area, and police were continuing to search for a possible second suspect in the slaying.

Jeremy Galvin, 14, of Los Angeles, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at First and Savannah streets, near First Street Elementary School, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another teenage boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and police said they were searching for a second suspect.

"I don't know if they knew each other, I don't know if it was an argument but there was some sort of discussion before the shooting,'' LAPD Capt. German Hurtado said Tuesday.

Jeremy's father, Randy Galvin, said during a memorial for the teenage boy on Wednesday that he had seen his son mere hours before he died.

"He was a good kid, you know?" Randy Galvin, visibly distressed, told our sister station Telemundo 52. "He was just a good kid."

Roosevelt High School had crisis counselors on hand for students Wednesday, as well as increased security.

"It is with deep sadness that I am calling to inform you of the death of one of our students,'' Principle Ben Gertner said in a statement to parents. "Our sincere condolences go out to the student's family, friends and teachers."

"I want to reiterate that the safety of students and staff is my highest priority," Gertner said. "Our thoughts rest with the victim and their family."

The shooting was the second in which a juvenile victim was fatally injured near a Los Angeles school within 24 hours. At about 4:45 p.m. Monday, 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado was shot while sitting in an SUV at Denni Street and Blinn Avenue near Wilmington Park Elementary School.

Alvarado was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"Every tragedy is heartbreaking, first and foremost," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said when asked about the recent rise in violent crime. "My sympathy, my heart, my prayers are with every family that's been either a victim of crime or, even worse, lost a family member, like we saw tragically last night."