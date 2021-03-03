Program Helps Young People Who Could Be Eligible For DACA

Many youths who could benefit from the DACA program are not taking advantage of an immigration opportunity.

According to studies, the cost and other social factors would be having an impact on this panorama, but there is help.

Through the nonprofit ImmigrationHelp.org, DACA recipients can receive help filling out or renewing their applications at no cost.

"Individuals visit our website immigrationhelp.org, fill out the application, and then our team creates the necessary documents and reviews them," said Fernando Urbina, member of ImmigrationHelp.org

Urbina is studying political science and immigration at Harvard University and is one of several members of the ImmigrationHelp.org organization, and thanks to donations, he has been able to assist DACA recipients.

"What inspired me was that I remember that my mother went through a long immigration process, and that is what made me get involved in an immigration area," said Urbina.

The help comes just when, according to a study of university professionals, undocumented young people face a greater risk of suffering from depression and financial problems.

“We got 2,700 students to respond to the survey, and that's a lot for all UC campuses,” said Jennifer Najera, a professor at the University of California Riverside.

Professor Najera was one of the authors of the "Advancing Equity" study of the California University system, under the UC Promise initiative.

The study noted that up to 28% of undocumented participants reported a significant clinical depression.

Among U.S. citizens with undocumented parents, the percentage rose to 30.

"Having citizenship did not protect against stress," added Urbina.

One of the also worrying factors is that 61% of undocumented participants reported food insecurity.

"What we have found, and it is good, is that young people in general are more involved in the civic and political life of the country," concluded the professor.