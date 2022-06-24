California Bill to Extend Last Call in Pilot Cities Moves Forward

New legislation that would allow select cities to extend nightlife to 4 a.m. as part of a pilot program has passed a key committee.

The legislation would extend the last chance to buy alcohol in bars from 2 a.m. in cities that are designated for the program.

Our legislation allowing, but not requiring, 7 pilot cities to extend their nightlife to 4 am just passed a key committee in the Assembly.



SB 930 authorizes Oakland, San Francisco, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Fresno, Coachella & Cathedral City to extend nightlife hours. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2022

The legislation, which just passed a key committee in the Assembly, will allow seven pilot cities, including the Southern California communities of West Hollywood, Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Spring, to extend alcohol sales as late as four a.m.

The bill will give cities options, including extending hours on certain nights and neighborhoods. Qualifying cities would have to work with law enforcement to make a public safety plan and appropriate transportation.

State Sen. Scott Weiner introduced the legislation in 2018, but Governor Jerry Brown vetoed it, claiming it would promote late night drinking.

Weiner states that night life is important to the culture and economy.

This legislation will further move on to the Senate to debate whether it should pass or not.