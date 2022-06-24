West Hollywood

California Bill to Extend Last Call in Pilot Cities Moves Forward

The Last Call Legislation, if passed, will allow seven pilot cities to extend nightlife until 4 a.m.

By Lesley Rodriguez

West Hollywood Carnaval (10)

New legislation that would allow select cities to extend nightlife to 4 a.m. as part of a pilot program has passed a key committee.

The legislation would extend the last chance to buy alcohol in bars from 2 a.m. in cities that are designated for the program. 

The legislation, which just passed a key committee in the Assembly, will allow seven pilot cities, including the Southern California communities of West Hollywood, Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Spring, to extend alcohol sales as late as four a.m.  

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bill will give cities options, including extending hours on certain nights and neighborhoods. Qualifying cities would have to work with law enforcement to make a public safety plan and appropriate transportation. 

State Sen. Scott Weiner introduced the legislation in 2018, but Governor Jerry Brown vetoed it, claiming it would promote late night drinking. 

Weiner states that night life is important to the culture and economy. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAPD 4 mins ago

LAPD Officers Faced a Heartbreaking Choice in Heroic Rescue of Family in Burning SUV

Roe v. Wade 3 hours ago

What the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling Means in California

This legislation will further move on to the Senate to debate whether it should pass or not.

This article tagged under:

West HollywoodNightlifealcohol sales
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us