Prosecutors won't pursue charges against USC student in deadly Greek Row stabbing

No charges will be filed against a 19-year-old university student in a deadly stabbing that stemmed from an altercation at USC's Greek Row, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

“After careful consideration and a thorough review of all available evidence, we have decided not to pursue charges against USC student Ivan Gallegos," the county prosecutor's office said. "We believe that Mr. Gallegos’s actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others. Our heart goes out to the deceased’s family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident.“

Xavier Cerf, 27, died at the scene in the 700 block of West 28th Street, east of University Avenue. The man, who investigators said appeared to be homeless, was found with stab wounds in an alley outside a fraternity house.

USC student Ivan Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police said Gallegos apparently saw someone breaking into cars in the neighborhood and confronted Cerf. LAPD interim Chief Dominic Choi told the Police Commission Tuesday morning that the man allegedly told the student he had a gun before the stabbing.

"The person reporting advised that he confronted the suspect, and the suspect told him he had a gun," Choi said, adding that the man ran from the scene into the nearby alley

Gallegos, who was arrested at the scene without incident, was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and jail records.

Although USC is let out for summer, some students said they remain at their fraternity and sorority houses.