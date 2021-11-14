Five in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit Ends in El Monte

A high-speed pursuit that began in the San Gabriel Valley ended in the city of El Monte where five people were taken into custody Sunday night.

Police say one of the occupants of the vehicle was sought for an assault, possibly a hate crime.

The pursuit of the gray colored vehicle initially began in the San Gabriel Valley.

The driver sped through streets and got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway headed towards Chinatown and almost reaching the downtown Los Angeles area.

Reaching speeds over 100 mph, the driver made his way back to the San Gabriel Valley, ending in El Monte.

The pursuit came to an end on Santa Anita Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

Two passengers in the back of the vehicle quickly exited and ran away. Officers chased after them and after a quick search were able to find them.

All five of the occupants were taken into custody.

No further details were available.