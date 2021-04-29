Inglewood

Pursuit Crash in Inglewood Kills 2 People, Suspected DUI Driver in Custody

Two people in their 20s were killed when their car was struck by the DUI suspect in a pickup.

By Oscar Flores

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their car was struck by a DUI suspect in a pickup at the end of a brief pursuit in Inglewood.

The victims were identified as a 22-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. Their names were not immediately available.

The victims' car was T- boned by the DUI suspect's pickup shortly after 10:30 p.m. when California Highway Patrol officers spotted the blue pickup going at high speeds. The pickup ran a red light near the 405 Freeway, where the driver headed north, said CHP Officer Franco Pepi.

The officers followed the pickup, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began on the 405 Freeway before exiting at Manchester Boulevard. The chase continued on streets in Inglewood.

The driver was northbound on Glasgow Avenue when he crashed into a white sedan at Olive Street intersection, Pepi said. The driver of the blue pickup then took off on foot and was ultimately taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews had to extricate the couple in the white sedan, but a woman passenger died at the scene and the male driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to CHP.

Animal Control was called after a small dog was found inside the white sedan, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the dog was injured in the crash.

Authorities believe the driver of the blue pickup was under the influence.

The area is closed for the investigation.

