Suspected DUI driver dies after pursuit crash, 3 others injured  

A suspected drunken motorist was killed, and three other people were rushed to a hospital from a vehicle pursuit that began early today on the 110 Freeway in South Pasadena and ended in a crash involving at least one other car at the end of the highway, on the outskirts of Pasadena.



The initial call at 12:06 a.m. was of a possible DUI driver on the northbound freeway, approaching Fair Oaks Avenue, in South Pasadena, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. at Glenarm Street, where the 110 Freeway ends.

The suspected drunken motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least three other people, in a separate vehicle, injured.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, said the CHP. There was no other information available.