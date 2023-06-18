Pasadena

Suspected DUI driver dies after pursuit crash, 3 others injured  

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. at Glenarm Street, where the 110 Freeway ends.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspected drunken motorist was killed, and three other people were rushed to a hospital from a vehicle pursuit that began early today on the 110 Freeway in South Pasadena and ended in a crash involving at least one other car at the end of the highway, on the outskirts of Pasadena.

The initial call at 12:06 a.m. was of a possible DUI driver on the northbound freeway, approaching Fair Oaks Avenue, in South Pasadena, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. at Glenarm Street, where the 110 Freeway ends.

The suspected drunken motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least three other people, in a separate vehicle, injured.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, said the CHP. There was no other information available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us