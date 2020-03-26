Possible DUI Driver Leads Chase in Minivan

The LA County Sheriff's Department was pursuing a possible DUI driver in the Hollywood area.

The sheriff's department considered calling off the chase because the van was traveling erratically.

The chase started just after 2:30 p.m. The blue Honda mini-van Odyssey was first spotted by Carson Sheriff's station, who said a man was behind the wheel.

The car then entered the South LA area around 3:30 p.m.

The van ran over spike strips laid out by authorities, and three tires went flat, but he continued on.

Refresh for updates.