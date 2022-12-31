weather

Storm Drenches Southern California on New Year's Eve

Heavy rain is expected into the New Year causing flash flood watches for parts of Southern California.

By City News Service and Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Southern California is ringing in the new year with rain.

Steady rainfall spread across the region Saturday evening after a day of light rain in most areas. High wind warnings and flash flood watches were issued for some areas.

The region will see periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds Saturday night and into the overnight hours.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The brunt of the storm could potentially move out of Los Angeles County by midnight, if not sooner. Lingering showers are expected to start 2023.

During the brunt of the storm, rain could fall at rates close to one inch per hour, raising the potential for mud and debris flows in burn scars. A flash flood watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for the Fish Fire burn scar above Duarte and the Lake Fire burn area near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest.

Rain Dec 29, 2022

SoCal to Ring in the New Year With Rain. Here’s the Weekend Forecast

First Alert Forecast Dec 30, 2022

First Alert Forecast: New Year's Eve Rain

First Alert Forecast Dec 27, 2022

Expect Rain Today, and a Bonus Storm for New Year's Eve. Here's What to Know

The city of Duarte announced that it would move approximately 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn area into a "yellow alert'' level at noon Saturday, continuing until 10 a.m. Sunday. The alert primarily requires residents to follow rain-related parking restrictions to ensure streets are clear in the area for emergency vehicles, but it also serves as a reminder to prepare for possible evacuations if needed.

In Orange County, a voluntary evacuation warning was issued at 10 a.m. Saturday for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar.

A high wind watch will also be in effect Saturday afternoon and evening for the Los Angeles County mountains and Antelope Valley, with winds of 25 to 40 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Most of the precipitation should end by sunrise Sunday, expect for some potential showers on north-facing mountain slopes.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday, giving way to a dry Monday morning for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game Monday afternoon. But forecasters warned that another fast-moving storm system could arrive Tuesday and continue through at least Thursday.

This article tagged under:

weatherSouthern CaliforniaRainFlooding
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us