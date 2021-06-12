A Rainbow Halo disc was installed Saturday at the West Los Angeles intersection near where a 32-year-old woman was killed when her car was struck by a Lamborghini SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Monique Munoz died at the scene of the Feb. 17 crash at 10730 Olympic Blvd., near Overland Avenue. The teen was driving 106 mph at the time of the impact, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The teen son of a wealthy businessman is arrested weeks after a fatal cash in West Los Angeles. Video broadcast Thursday March 11, 2021 on Today in LA.

The teenager, who confessed to vehicular manslaughter, was placed on house arrest pending his next court appearance in Inglewood on June 30, when a disposition date is scheduled to be set.

The Rainbow Halo is a public art piece by John Morse commissioned by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Department of Cultural Affairs installed at the location of traffic fatalities to memorialize victims and draw attention to the issue of preventable traffic deaths in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Halo is a multi-colored disc that hangs overhead on a street pole. When sunlight shines through the disc, it casts a rainbow-colored shadow on the ground. An accompanying plaque explains the significance of the Halo.

Members of Munoz's family attended the ceremony.