Raise a Glass to SoCal’s Holiday Cocktails

What to Know Festive sips that include spirits and flavors like gingerbread and cranberry

Anaheim, DTLA, Hollywood

Check dates, but most are wrapping up on Dec. 30 or 31, 2019

Turning your nose up at a creatively made cocktail?

You'd never dare, we're quite sure. For there are so many distinctive spirits out there, and liqueurs, and garnishes, and glasses, and it feels as though the staggering number combinations that can come together easily fall in the "countless" column.

And while interesting libations can and do pop up throughout the calendar, there seem to be a greater number of fanciful offerings around the end of the year.

Have you created a gingerbread or egg nog or peppermint concoction for your 21+ friends in recent days?

Then you might be the sort of reveler who'd seek out a holiday-themed cocktail at an area tavern or bar.

There are several watering holes around Southern California going this route over the 2019 holidays, and while Christmas may find them closed, you'll be able to visit after the yuletide. They include...

Strong Water: The Anaheim bar's Christmas menu is in full tiki mode through Dec. 30, with the Kris Kringle Colada, Rudolph Shoots the Curl, and the Festivus Flip all lending tropical flair. And the Sippin' Santa Tiki Tub Communal Bowl? Order a Jingle Bowl to enjoy it (or buy it separately for $70).

Preux & Proper: "Sleigh Bells on Spring" is the theme of this DTLA delight, which is fa, la, la-ing through Dec. 30. The Gnome Alone: Lost in LA features cranberry shrub as well as Glenlivet 21-year, while the Naughty or Spice has both gingerbread syrup (made there) and Angels Envy. Other offerings? They're full of Christmassy panache.

Blitzen's: If you know Here and Now in the Arts District, you know it is a cozy spot, one that feels ideal for tucking into on a cold winter's night. And happening on several cold winter's nights? This cheerful pop-up overlay. Look for themed cocktails, lots of lights and tinsel and ornaments, and seasonal bites, too. Visit through Dec. 31, 2019.

Ever Bar: Been wanting to make it to Aspen this year, but, alas, that isn't in the cold cards? You can journey to Colorado via a cocktail at The Kimpton Everly in Hollywood. The made-for-winter sips even include the Hans Gruber, named, of course, after the "Die Hard" villain. Find these festive drinks through New Year's Eve 2019.