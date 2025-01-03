Ralphs store sues food vendors setup around Pacific Palisades location

A Ralphs grocery store in Pacific Palisades is suing seven of the food vendors who have set up on the streets and sidewalks outside their store.

The grocery market is suing the street vendors, alleging trespass, public nuisance, and negligence, saying the trucks and their clients illegally park and “obstruct the view of traffic" for Ralphs customers and employees, “obstruct pedestrian walkways,” draw crowds “that physically attack each other,” and “litter in Ralphs lot."

Ralphs is seeking a preliminary injunction that would prevent the food vendors from being within 200 feet of the Pacific Palisades store or 500 feet of the nearby schools.

In the meantime, the store has placed large signs warning customers and vendors of the risk of being towed when parking in their lot.

On most afternoons, a food truck and taco stand set up along the public street and sidewalk in front of the Ralphs, and two more trucks set up along Alma Real Drive, the backside of the grocery store.

"For the public, there are some advantages, including having lower-priced food in different varieties. There are some disadvantages, like, as you can see right now, the sidewalk is completely blocked," said Steve Rossi who lives in the area. "I mean, it's already a pretty jam-packed parking lot. So if people are coming here to park, I could see Ralph's not being happy with that."

Longtime customers of the street vendors told NBCLA that most people get their orders to go.

"My experience, I know, like, people park in the Ralphs when they meet at Ralphs. Yes, but usually it's like you're taking it to go anyways," said Aliya Govindraj.

Gracias Señor, a food truck vendor serving Mexican food, has been parking in front of the Ralphs for nine years.

"Nobody is causing any trouble, and we try to be as respectful to the city as possible," said Rodolfo Barrientos, owner of Gracias Señor. "Which is why I believe, you know, the community has embraced us so well."

Barrientos has been operating in the Palisades for about 10 years, mostly in the Sunset location. He says that recently he’s gotten increased pushback from Ralphs. Barrientos has added his own signage asking people not to park in the Ralph's parking lot and has trash cans for customers. The business owner even moved to the backside of the store to try to appease the store's rules.

"And that's why I decided to move to this side so that, you know, they could have that side and we could be in peace and continue to provide nourishment for the community. But that wasn't enough for them," said Barrientos.

A staff member at Glenda’s Catering food truck, which is also being sued, said they’ve asked customers not to park in the Ralphs lot as well.

"We can't control all the people, there are too many people," said the worker. "If we didn't have a need we would have left and avoided so many problems but since we have needs, we have to wait and see.

A hearing on the injunction request is set for Jan. 24. While some of the vendors have attorneys, the staffer at Glenda's Catering says they can’t afford one, but plan to be in court however and make their case to the judge.

NBCLA has reached out to several representatives for the Ralphs store as well as all of the attorneys listed on their lawsuit but has not received a response.