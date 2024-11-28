Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson to play against the Saints following DUI arrest

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson will play in Sunday's game at New Orleans despite an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, coach Sean McVay said.

"Talking with him, I think he does understand the severity of this and how lucky we were that nobody was injured," McVay said Wednesday during his regularly scheduled media availability at the team's Woodland Hills training facility. "I do believe that he's remorseful. We are going to let the legal process take place. The league has a process as well. He won't be suspended. As it relates to this week, there'll be some things that we deal with internally. I'll keep that in-house with him."

"I did appreciate his ability to acknowledge it to the team while also not minimizing or undermining the severity of what could have been. I do trust that he's going to learn from it, and I think it'll be a good learning opportunity for our whole football team. That's how we'll move forward," said McVay.

When asked if Robinson would play Sunday, McVay responded, "He will."

McVay said that in his initial conversation with Robinson following his arrest he told him, "There are too many avenues for rides, Ubers or whatever it is. We have to be smarter than that. I do trust that there was genuine, sincere, regret and remorse. I think he'll apply the learning lesson moving forward."

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers noticed a speeding white Dodge sedan on the northbound Ventura 101 Freeway, south of Tampa Avenue in Woodland Hills, at 5:13 a.m. Monday.

After the officers stopped the sedan, the driver identified himself as Demarcus Dontavian Robinson, according to a CHP statement.

CHP officials indicated the suspect was driving at more than 100 mph. Officers observed what they determined to be "symptoms of alcohol impairment" and arrested Robinson on suspicion of driving under the influence, and Robinson was "released to a responsible party," according to the CHP.

Robinson, 30, has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a career-best six touchdowns this season. He caught a touchdown pass in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

Anyone who has information regarding Robinson's arrest was asked to call the CHP West Valley Bureau at 818-888-0980 and request to speak to Public Information Officer Sturges.