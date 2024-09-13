Permit applications open for Rancho Palos Verdes home stabilization projects

Rancho Palos Verdes officials are advising homeowners in danger from continued land movement on the best ways to temporarily stabilize and level their houses.

Hundreds of residents in the Portuguese Bend and Seaview areas have lost utility service in recent weeks amid a crisis that has prompted local officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Many residents are in danger of losing their homes entirely due to the slides.

The land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes has accelerated across 680 acres following heavy rains in spring 2023, causing damage to homes, roads and utilities.

The city provided the following tips in a statement indicating that permit applications are available for home stabilization projects.

''Temporary solutions include placing homes on cargo structures and other leveling systems, such as I-beams, installing alternative foundation systems, and using temporary modular housing and storage while repairs are made,'' according to a city statement. ''Permit applications for these projects are now available on the City website at rpvca.gov/building. Fees are being waived during the emergency.''

The Ladera Linda Community Center at 32201 Forrestal Drive is open for extended hours from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Residents affected by the situation can use the facility's resources, including and Wi-Fi.

Updated information on land movement in the area can be found here. Residents can also call 800-250-7339 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updated information.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn has estimated that upward of $1 billion in government funding might eventually be needed to address the situation.

