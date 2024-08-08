Record number of LGBTQ athletes competing in Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics has set a new record with the highest number of LBGTQ+ athletes competing for the international sporting event.

With a total of 193 LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Paris Games, the figure has surpassed that from the Tokyo Olympics. And those Olympians have won 10 medals, including four gold medals, so far, according to OutSports and GLAAD.

Italian judoka Alice Bellandi celebrated her gold medal win with her family and girlfriend inside Champs-de-Mars Arena packed with thousands of spectators last week.

In women’s BMX freestyle, Perris Benegas, a Southern California resident who came out in 2021, got to celebrate with her girlfriend after winning silver.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The women represent the majority of out-athletes at the Paris games with 170 Olympians. Twenty are men, and at least three are non-binary, including U.S. runner Nikki Hiltz.

“I’m here, and I’m going to take up space,” Hiltz said. “I’m going to help the people behind me who maybe don’t have the same privileges I do.”

Nico Young, a long-distance runner from Camarillo, came out last year on social media.

“I am becoming more proud and happy with who I am,” Young said. “My name is Nico Young and I’m proud to be gay!”

U.S. diver Greg Louganis, who was not able to come out while competing in previous Olympics, said he was proud to see athletes being open and honest about who they are like British diver Tom Daley, who earned silver in Paris as his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two children cheered on.

“It’s great to see them excel, thrive and be who they are without fear,” Louganis said.

However, when it comes to men’s sports, there may not be the same level of visibility and representation, according to LA Sparks coach Curt Miller, who is serving as a Team USA assistant coach in paris.

“I still see the struggle in that locker room. Can they be their authentic self and still chase a career as an elite athlete?” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to the day that this is no longer a discussion.”