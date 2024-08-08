2024 Paris Olympics

Record number of LGBTQ athletes competing in Paris Olympics

Nico Young from Camarillo is one of the LGBTQ+ Olympians competing for medals in France.

By Mekahlo Medina and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Paris Olympics has set a new record with the highest number of LBGTQ+ athletes competing for the international sporting event.

With a total of 193 LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Paris Games, the figure has surpassed that from the Tokyo Olympics. And those Olympians have won 10 medals, including four gold medals, so far, according to OutSports and GLAAD.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Italian judoka Alice Bellandi celebrated her gold medal win with her family and girlfriend inside Champs-de-Mars Arena packed with thousands of spectators last week.

In women’s BMX freestyle, Perris Benegas, a Southern California resident who came out in 2021, got to celebrate with her girlfriend after winning silver. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The women represent the majority of out-athletes at the Paris games with 170 Olympians. Twenty are men, and at least three are non-binary, including U.S. runner Nikki Hiltz.

“I’m here, and I’m going to take up space,” Hiltz said. “I’m going to help the people behind me who maybe don’t have the same privileges I do.”

Nico Young, a long-distance runner from Camarillo, came out last year on social media.

“I am becoming more proud and happy with who I am,” Young said. “My name is Nico Young and I’m proud to be gay!”

U.S. diver Greg Louganis, who was not able to come out while competing in previous Olympics, said he was proud to see athletes being open and honest about who they are like British diver Tom Daley, who earned silver in Paris as his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two children cheered on.

“It’s great to see them excel, thrive and be who they are without fear,” Louganis said.

2024 Paris Olympics 4 hours ago

American Sarah Hildebrandt has hilarious reaction after winning wrestling gold

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

You'll quack up when you hear what this Olympian asked her parents for

However, when it comes to men’s sports, there may not be the same level of visibility and representation, according to LA Sparks coach Curt Miller, who is serving as a Team USA assistant coach in paris.

“I still see the struggle in that locker room. Can they be their authentic self and still chase a career as an elite athlete?” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to the day that this is no longer a discussion.”

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us