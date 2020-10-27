Strong Winds Threaten to Fan Silverado Fire in Eastern Orange County

Tens of thousands of eastern Orange County residents remain under evacuation orders Tuesday as winds threaten to fan a 7,200-acre brush fire.

The Silverado Fire began Monday morning and, whipped up by strong winds, quickly spread near Irvine and Lake Forest. The strongest winds Tuesday are expected during the morning.

About 91,000 resident in those communities were evacuated Monday.

Two firefighters, ages 26 and 31, suffered second- and third-degree burns Monday. Both hand crew members remained hospitalized early Tuesday.

Late Monday, Southern California Edison told California officials that a lashing wire may have contacted its overhead primary conductor, sparking the fire. Edison sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission Monday night acknowledging it had overhead electrical facilities in the area where the blaze broke out.

“We have no indication of any circuit activity prior to the report time of the fire, nor downed overhead primary conductors in the origin area,'' SCE said in the letter. ``However, it appears that a lashing wire that was attached to an underbuilt telecommunication line may have contacted SCE's overhead primary conductor which may have resulted in the ignition of the fire.''

The Silverado Fire started at about 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. No structures have burned.

High winds compromised the aerial firefighting effort. All aircraft we’re grounded by mid-morning due to gusts, which rendered water drops ineffective while also making flying treacherous for pilots. Winds of 20 mph-40 mph were reported, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Red flag fire conditions are expected through Tuesday.

“This is a tough fire,'' Fennessy said. ``We're experiencing very high winds, very low humidity... Any time winds are that bad you can't fly, and that certainly has an impact on both hand crews and bulldozers and firefighters at the end of those hose lines.”

Historically, October is one of the worst months of the year for wildfires in California, due in large part to months of dry conditions and strong fall winds. But in 2020, the state has already seen five of its six largest wildfires during August and September.

As of Sunday, there were 20 major wildfires burning in California. More than 4 million acres have burned this year, far surpassing any previous yearly total on record.

Evacuation Orders

Irvine opened eight facilities to shelter evacuated residents and several quickly filled up. City officials were working with the American Red Cross to provide overnight shelter for residents with no place to go.

Click here for an evacuations map.

The city's animal shelter was open to house pets.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Orchard Hills community north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road Monday morning. The evacuation order affected roughly 20,000 homes and 60,000 residents, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies.

Schools in the area were also evacuated, Davies said.

Evacuation Centers

University Community Center, 1 Beech Tree Lane;

-- Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Drive;

-- Los Olivos Community Center, 101 Alfonso Drive;

-- Harvard Community Center, 14701 Harvard;

-- Rancho Senior Center, 3 Ethel Coplen Way;

-- Las Lomas Community Center, 10 Federation Way; and

-- Turtle Rock Community Center, 1 Sunnyhill.

Village Church of Irvine, 77 Post.

All schools in the Irvine and Tustin Unified school districts will be closed Tuesday, including distance learning classes in Tustin Unified.

Road Closures

Aerial footage from the scene showed fire crews dousing flames that appeared to have destroyed a commercial structure near the 241 toll road.

The southbound Riverside (91) Freeway to the Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) toll road was closed and the northbound 241 was closed at Portola.

The Eastern Transportation Corridor (133) northbound was closed at Irvine and eastbound Chapman-Santiago Canyon was closed at Jamboree and Santiago Canyon from Silverado Canyon was closed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.

The Riverside (91) Freeway was also closed in the area north of the 241 Freeway.

OCFA officials said the flames jumped the 241 Freeway shortly after 9 a.m. Monday

Air Quality

The fire sent a major plume of smoke over the entire region, creating unhealthy air across a wide area. The Orange County Health Care Agency urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors, limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and run air conditioners to filter the air.