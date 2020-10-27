Blue Ridge Fire Prompts Evacuation Warning in LA County, More Than 6,600 Acres Scorched

A wind-driven brush fire that broke out on the west end of Corona in Riverside County and quickly spread into Orange County, threatening homes in Yorba Linda and blackening 6,684 acres, was 0% contained early Tuesday morning.

Initially called the Green Fire and later renamed the Blue Ridge Fire, the blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday adjacent to the Green River Golf Club, just off of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The Orange County Fire Authority said about 11 p.m. Monday that evacuation orders were in effect for residents living in thousands of homes in the following areas:

The Hidden Hills community and Yorba Linda, north of the Riverside

91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon.

91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon. All of Carbon Canyon from the county line to Summit Ranch in Chino in San Bernardino County.

Homes on both the west and east sides of Carbon Canyon Road, including Sleepy Hollow, Oak Tree Downs, Pine Valley Estates, Western Hills and Summit Ranch to the west of Chino, Valley Springs, Carriage Hills and Old Carbon Canyon Road to the east.

Mandatory evacuations were issued just after midnight by Brea city officials for residents in all of Carbon Canyon, east of Brea Hills to the county line, including the Olinda Village and Hollydale neighborhoods, and voluntary evacuations were urged for the Olinda Ranch and Brea Hills areas.

About 2 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued by Los Angeles County officials for an area south of Diamond Bar, bordered by Grand Avenue to the north, Diamond Bar Boulevard to the west, the Los Angeles/Orange county line to the south and the Los Angeles/San Bernardino county line to the east.

Due to a wildfire burning near LA, Orange, and San Bernardino County borders, an Evacuation Warning has been issued in the area south of Diamond Bar. Monitor https://t.co/h9qDXeguSw or local news and social media for latest information. https://t.co/025YFIeZSa pic.twitter.com/cRzVnCTGKT — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 27, 2020

Evacuation orders were issued Monday night in Chino Hills in San Bernardino County, including all Carbon Canyon from the county line, west of Sleepy Hollow to Summit Ranch on both the north and south sides of Carbon Canyon Road and the Village Oaks area, west of Peyton Drive near Bayberry, including Oak Creek Road, Oak Canyon Drive and Oak Crest Drive and the entire Vellano community. The evacuation order includes Sleepy Hollow, Hill of Hope, Hillcrest, Oak Tree Downs, Pine Valley Estates, Western Hills Estates, Valley Springs/Western Hills Oaks, Carriage Hills and Old Carbon Canyon Road to the south.

An evacuation warning was issued about 1:25 a.m. for residents in the Butterfield Ranch, west of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue to the 71 Freeway.

Evacuation Warning issued west of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine, all the way down to SR 71. #blueridgefire @Chino_Hills @OCFA_PIO pic.twitter.com/nluaQ4GATT — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) October 27, 2020

There are no evacuation orders or warnings for Corona, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Chino Valley Fire Department reported about 12:30 a.m. that the blaze had spread to 6,684 acres.

A temporary evacuation point for displaced Yorba Linda residents has been established at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House located at 4701 Casa Loma Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92886.

Two shelters -- located at Esperanza High School located at 1830 Kellogg Dr. in Anaheim and Valencia High School located at 500 Bradford Ave. in Placentia -- were established for displaced residents. Animals are not permitted at those shelters, but small animals can be taken to OC Animal Care Services at 1630 Victoria Rd. in Tustin.

One home was damaged in the blaze, but the location and extent of damage were not immediately available.

The high winds grounded aircraft used to battle fires for most of the day, but by late Monday afternoon, a DC-10 was up in the air making airdrops in Yorba Linda, Fennessy said.

"But we're also told we can expect (winds) to increase in the early morning hours until they die off sometime tomorrow afternoon," Fennessy said.

About 550 firefighters were battling the blaze. Multiple engine crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department encountered flames moving rapidly west up a hillside, powered by 30 mph Santa Ana winds.

Red flag conditions indicating high fire danger are expected through Tuesday in Southern California.

Residents may receive emergency alerts on their cell phones and e-mail addresses by registering online at www.alertoc.com. The phone numbers registered will be called only if the registered address is affected by an emergency situation. More evacuation information is available at readyoc.org including an interactive map where residents can input their address and check to see if they're in an evacuation zone.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m. Monday, and the flames raced toward Yorba Linda, posing a threat to scores of residences.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

A Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The grant will assist local and state agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.

Early Monday, a fire broke out in eastern Orange County. The Silverado Fire was estimated at 4,000 acres Monday afternoon. About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders.