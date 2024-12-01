Compton

Relatives of child fatally shot in Compton identify him as 9-year-old boy

A vigil for the child will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at 15853 Haskins Ave. in Compton.

An investigation is underway after a child was shot and killed over the weekend in Compton.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 15000 block of Haskins Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Relatives of the victim identified the child as 9-year-old Princeton Jones. In a statement for a vigil for the victim, his loved ones said he was shot in front of his grandmother’s house.

“This senseless act has left our family devastated and searching for answers as the investigation remains ongoing,” the statement read.

In an online fundraiser, the child is remembered for his kindness and intelligence. He was described as being a “beacon of joy, lighting up every room he entered with his humor and infectious smile.”

Police have not said if anyone has been detained in connection with the shooting. A description of a possible gunman was not provided.

While the investigation continues, Jones’ loved ones will be hosting a vigil Sunday at 4 p.m. at 15853 Haskins Ave. in Compton.

