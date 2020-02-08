Residents Displaced After Koreatown Fire Damages Apartment Building

A greater-alarm fire Saturday damaged the roof, walls and attic of a three-story apartment building in Koreatown that was built in 1924, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. at 3045 West Leeward Ave., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

No injuries were reported.

It took 102 firefighters 40 minutes to track down the flames in the walls, attic and roof of the nearly 17,000-sqaure-feet building, Prange said.

"Functional 'Ponet' doors, which have fire resistance and close on smoke detection, closed to compartmentalize the building, allowing residents to shelter in place in certain areas of the building protected from the smoke," he said.

The self-closing Ponet doors were required in all three story-and-taller buildings built before 1943. The Dorothy Mae Ordinance, effective June 20, 1984, was a response to a 1970 arson-caused blaze in the Ponet Square Hotel that killed 19 people.

"Firefighters took measures to protect furniture and valuables prior to tearing open the walls to chase down the hidden flames and get water directly on the fire,'' Prange said.

Fire officials were assessing the damage to determine the number of residents who will be displaced from the 30-unit building. The cause of the fire was under investigation.