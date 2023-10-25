$50,000 reward offered to help solve cross burning outside Sylmar church

A $50,000 reward was offered to help find the person who burned three crosses on the front lawn of a Sylmar church.

The reward for information in the hate crime investigation was approved by the Los Angeles City Council, the LAPD said Tuesday.

The three wooden crosses were found on the ground July 6 outside Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church. An accelerant was used to start the early morning fire in the 1300 block of Polk Street, authorities said.

The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived.

The House of Worship task force, including LAPD, ATF, and the FBI, opened an investigation. As with any case involving a house of worship, the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Rev. Pierre Howard told NBCLA in July that there had been no threats the the church, which has been in the community for about 30 years with a diverse congregation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 213-486-6270. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go here.

Tipsters may also download the P3 Tips app and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.