Watch ‘Riot 92: A Los Angeles Story'

Thirty years ago, Los Angeles erupted in outrage and violence following the acquittal of four LAPD officers charged with using excessive force during the arrest of Rodney King.

Video of the beating during a traffic stop in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley was seen around the world.

Thousands of people rioted over the course of six days. When it was over, 63 people were killed, 2,383 were injured and more than 12,000 people were arrested.

The damage totaled more than $1 billion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The documentary above revisits those six days in 1992.