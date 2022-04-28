1992 LA Riots

Watch ‘Riot 92: A Los Angeles Story'

'Riot 92: A Los Angeles Story' documents what happened over the course of six days following the Rodney King verdict.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thirty years ago, Los Angeles erupted in outrage and violence following the acquittal of four LAPD officers charged with using excessive force during the arrest of Rodney King.

Video of the beating during a traffic stop in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley was seen around the world.

Thousands of people rioted over the course of six days. When it was over, 63 people were killed, 2,383 were injured and more than 12,000 people were arrested.

The damage totaled more than $1 billion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The documentary above revisits those six days in 1992.

1992 LA Riots 8 hours ago

1992 LA Riots Timeline: Key Events Before and After the Rodney King Verdict

1992 LA Riots 20 hours ago

Man Recalls Traumatic Moments as Rioting Ripped Across LA After Police Acquittals in Rodney King Beating

This article tagged under:

1992 LA Riots
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us