Riverside County

Retired Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Arrested in Prostitution Sting

The 72-year-old attained the rank of chief deputy sheriff and spent 35 years with the sheriff's department before retiring in the 2000s.

By City News Service

riverside-county-sheriffs-lagenerics-2019-1
Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Riverside County officials said Thursday that multiple options are being considered in potentially replacing the longtime grounds coordinator of the annual Fair & National Date Festival in Indio due to his recent arrest in a prostitution sting.

Ronald Frederick Dye, 72, of Murrieta, a retired Riverside County sheriff's administrator, was among seven men allegedly snared in a sheriff's undercover operation on Jan. 9 in Temecula. He was arrested on suspicion of soliciting.

Dye has been the on-site operations coordinator for the Date Fest since 2009, according to the county Executive Office.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Clarita 41 mins ago

Reward Offered to Find Person Whose Trap Killed Raccoon in Santa Clarita

Music 3 hours ago

Jason Mraz, Other Artists Honored at Anaheim Music Industry Trade Show

"The county is reviewing all available options related to (Dye's) contract," EO spokeswoman Brooke Federico told City News Service.

Email requests for comment from Dye were not immediately answered.

The festival will be held Feb. 14-23.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Menchaca, the "John" prostitution sting involved an undercover female deputy playing the role of a street walker, seeing whether men driving or walking by might approach her with a request for sex.

Dye was one of the individuals who allegedly propositioned her, Menchaca said. The exact circumstances were not disclosed.

He was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, but posted a $2,500 bond and was released within an hour or two.

According to the Executive Office, Dye attained the rank of chief deputy sheriff and spent 35 years with the sheriff's department before retiring in the 2000s.

Public records indicate he headed one of the sheriff's stations in the Coachella Valley and was named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from deputies harassing Cabazon Band of Mission Indians public safety officers.

According to the suit, reservation cops were being stopped and ticketed for using their overhead light bars while responding to calls that briefly took them off reservation roads and onto county streets. The tribe argued it was discriminatory.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2004 ruled in favor of the tribe.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyRiverside County Sheriff's DepartmentIndio
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us