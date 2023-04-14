Riverside County Sheriff's Department Mourns Death of K-9

A K-9 with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department died Friday during a search for a wanted suspect, the department said via Instagram.

“With great sorrow and a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K-9 Rudy. Rudy succumbed to injuries tonight sustained during the search for a wanted suspect,” the department said in a post.

Rudy and his handler, Deputy Day, had recently received a first place honor at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.