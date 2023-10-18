Riverside County Sheriff's deputy shot in Palm Desert

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday night in Palm Desert during an exchange of gunfire with a passenger in a car stopped in a hit-and-run crash investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said around 8 p.m. that the deputy was being taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The deputy's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Deputies responded to a call in Palm Desert shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday about someone wanted in a hit-and-run crash, the Riverside County Sheriff's office said in a statement. They found a vehicle with two people inside.

As the driver was being detained, the passenger fired at deputies and at least one fired back, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy and the passenger were shot.

The passenger also was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle driver, unharmed, was arrested and booked on an outstanding felony warrant. The names of the people in the vehicle or the deputies involved in the shooting have not been released.

Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.