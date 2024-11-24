Traffic

Road closures on southbound 101 Freeway continue until Tuesday morning

Scheduled closures are subject to change due to the weather, according to Caltrans.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

1300206760
GETTY IMAGES

All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway at the 170 Freeway interchange will be closed for the next couple of nights until early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans,

The closures began on Saturday Nov. 23 and will end by Tuesday Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The roads will be affected on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 25, at 5 a.m. where the southbound 101 transition will be fully closed and southbound 170 connector to the southbound 101 will be reduced to two lanes.
On Monday, Nov. 25 from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, Nov, 26, at 5 a.m., the southbound 101 transition will be fully closed and southbound 170 connector to southbound 101 will be reduced to two lanes.

“Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed, detour routes and other details,” Caltrans said. “Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.” 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For more information on road closures click here.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us