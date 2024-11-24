Road closures on southbound 101 Freeway continue until Tuesday morning

All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway at the 170 Freeway interchange will be closed for the next couple of nights until early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans,

The closures began on Saturday Nov. 23 and will end by Tuesday Nov. 26 at 5 a.m.

The roads will be affected on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 25, at 5 a.m. where the southbound 101 transition will be fully closed and southbound 170 connector to the southbound 101 will be reduced to two lanes.

On Monday, Nov. 25 from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, Nov, 26, at 5 a.m., the southbound 101 transition will be fully closed and southbound 170 connector to southbound 101 will be reduced to two lanes.

“Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed, detour routes and other details,” Caltrans said. “Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For more information on road closures click here.