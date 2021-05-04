San Bernardino

Road Crew Worker Finds a Human Foot on Southern California Freeway

A California Department of Transportation employee found the foot on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.

By Staff Reports

A human foot was discovered Monday by a road crew working on a Southern California freeway.

A California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino found the foot, California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.

The right foot, which was not in a sock or shoe, may have belonged to a woman and appeared to have been there for several days, he said.

No other human remains or clues were found after an extensive search of the area, the San Bernardino Sun reported. No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals, the newspaper said.

The body part was turned over to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

