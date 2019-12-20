Robert DeNiro Will Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Fest

Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro will be recognized at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

De Niro will be honored by Variety magazine with the Creative Impact in Acting Award for his role as Frank Sheeran in the Netflix film “The Irishman.”

“Robert De Niro is one of cinema's greatest actors and his recent collaboration with Martin Scorsese in ‘The Irishman’ is a career-best,” said Claudia Eller, Variety editor-in-chief. “De Niro embodies Frank Sheeran from a 20-something-year-old man to an elderly man in a nuanced performance that has resonated with audiences and critics alike. We are so glad to be giving him this award at our event.”

Throughout his multi-decade career, De Niro has notched two Academy Award wins and seven total nominations. He won his first in 1975 for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather Part II,” and his second in 1981 for portraying Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull.”

“The Irishman” has been nominated for four Golden Globes and named best film of the year by the National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle.

Scorsese will also be honored this year at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. He will receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award the at the festival's Jan. 2 awards gala for his work directing “The Irishman.”

Variety is set to recognize De Niro at the festival's 10 Directors to Watch Brunch at the Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 3.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.

