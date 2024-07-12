Rockfield Fire burns in Oak Park

A brush fire with the potential for at least 10 acres is burning in Oak Park, sending a strong smoke smell throughout the area.

The Rockfield Fire was a threat to structures, prompting authorities to sound a 2nd alarm.

Air tankers were called in just before 6:00 p.m. as Ventura County firefighters battled the blaze.

Red Oak Elementary School and as well as other residential homes are in proximity to the fire.

No evacuation orders have been made, according to Ventura County Fire.