SAFE LA Task Force Is Searching for Information on Person Who Vandalized a Police Memorial

The SAFE LA Task Force is looking for more information on the person that vandalized a police memorial during last month's anti-police brutality protests.

On July 25, a man was caught on camera vandalizing the memorial for the fallen.

The man was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Police have since released photos of the vandalized memorial for fallen Los Angeles police officers at the Police Headquarters Facility.

The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city. Now we need your help finding those responsible for defacing our tribute to their sacrifice.



Anyone with info is urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750

The man spray-painted a large red “X” on a glass case containing the badges of fallen LAPD officers. “FTP” was also spray-painted across the walls nearby.

Those who provide credible information to SAFE LA Task Force, leading to his identification and arrest, could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Tips, videos, or pictures can be sent to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.

Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can call 213-486-6840.

For more information on submitting tips to SAFE L.A. Task Force, visit http://www.lapdonline.org/safelatips.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that the LAPD was searching for multiple vandals connected to this crime. The department later clarified that they are only searching for one vandal.