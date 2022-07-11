Santa Ana

One Killed in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot Shooting

No arrests were reported in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Santa Ana 7-Eleven.

Getty

A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana.

The shooting was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, his identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

No arrested were reported Monday morning. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Shootings were reported at two other 7-Eleven stores Monday in Southern California.

A customer was in grave condition after being shot at a location in Riverside.

Another shooting was reported at a 7-Eleven in La Habra. Details about whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.

In Brea, a robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven Lambert Boulevard and Lambert Road. Details are expected at a morning news conference.

