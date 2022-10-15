Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city.

He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton.

Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, where they found Vigueras with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers rendered medical aid until Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide appeared to be gang-related, police said.

Santa Ana police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.