Santa Ana

Santa Ana police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl

Witnesses told police that the man touched the girl inappropriately.

By Helen Jeong

File Image: A Santa Ana police officer gives thumbs-up.
Mindy Schauer/Getty Images

Authorities were trying to locate a man who they say sexually assaulted a 4-year-old at a park in Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department announced Wednesday.

Detectives were looking for Benedicto Partida Quinonez, 58, after witnesses said Quinonez touched the young girl on her buttocks at Madison Park in the 1500 block of S. Standard Avenue

Quinonez, who ran away from the park on foot,  has not been seen since, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Quinonez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at (714) 245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.

