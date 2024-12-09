Santa Ana winds return, prompt red flag warning across Southern California

What to Know Strong gusty winds will increase late Monday morning and peak Monday night going into Tuesday.

The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriel mountains, Santa Monica mountains, Ventura County valley and west San Fernando Valley.

The red flag warning is in effect beginning Monday at 10 a.m. through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Strong Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 65 mph return to the inland and mountain areas, prompting a red flag warning across Southern California.

By Monday night going into Tuesday, the winds will peak as they move through the mountains and valleys. The power and long duration of the winds will bring extreme critical fire weather conditions to the region.

Damaging winds with gusts of 40 to 65 mph will blow through wind prone coastal and valley areas in Los Angeles and Ventura County.

A Particular Dangerous Situation (PDS) red flag warning was issued across multiple counties.

"We could go several years without seeing a PDS, but we actually had it not too long ago, it was early November," said NBCLA Meteorologist Stephanie Olmos. "You may have remembered here that Mountain Fire right in Ventura County, that was a situation where we actually had a PDS."

The combination of dry conditions, winds and warm weather can create dangerous situations for fires.

Due to the dry fuels in addition to the strong wind gusts, there is an increased potential for ignitions to spread quickly.

The hardest hit areas will be San Gabriel mountains, Santa Susana mountains, western Santa Monica mountains into Malibu, Ventura county valleys, western San Fernando Valley and Camarillo into east Ventura.

SoCal Edison notified more than 200,000 of its customers that they may have to shut off their power during the red flag warning.