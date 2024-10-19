Santa Ana winds to drive up temps, fire danger in SoCal

A wind advisory remains in effect until at least 3 p.m. Saturday in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys as well as the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

"Santa Ana wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph will continue through Saturday, strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks," NWS forecasters said. "Relative humidity will fall into the 5% to 15% percent range ..., with very poor overnight recoveries .... Such an environment will support rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior."

North-to-northeast wind gusts also increase the possibility of downed power lines and trees.

"#SantaAnaWinds in full swing!'' NWS officials noted on social media. "Use caution with any source of spark or flame, any new fire will grow rapidly! Critical Fire weather conditions expected for the mountains and valleys of LA and Ventura Counties."

Southern California Edison, meanwhile, warned customers in wind-and fire-prone areas that they could have their power cut as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing wildfires.

As is typical with Santa Ana winds, the gusts will peak in the late morning and early afternoon, then subside during the evening hours, the NWS said.

The combination of gusting winds and low humidity prompted the NWS to issue a red flag warning of critical fire danger that will be in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday. The warning will affect the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

The winds should taper off by Sunday, "but the combination of lingering offshore flow and a warming air mass should keep temperatures quite warm for coast and valleys, possibly close to 90 in the warmer valleys and low to mid-80s at the coast," forecasters said.