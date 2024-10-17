Santa Monica

Santa Monica College employee dies following shooting by colleague

In honor of Felicia Hudson, the Santa Monica College Foundation created a legacy fund in collaboration with her family.

By Karla Rendon

The longtime Santa Monica College employee who was shot on campus by a colleague earlier this week has died, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Felicia Hudson, 54, was shot Monday by a coworker at one of the college's satellite campuses, its Center for Media & Design. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 9:50 p.m. when Davon Durrell Dean, 39, shot her for reasons still under investigation. Dean was identified as a custodian at the college.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson, who served the college for nearly three decades with dedication and heart. She took great pride in being a steadfast coworker and leader,” college President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery said in a statement.

Dean died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after he led law enforcement on a brief pursuit that resulted in a standoff in El Segundo.

In honor of Hudson, the Santa Monica College Foundation created a legacy fund in collaboration with her family.

All Santa Monica College campuses were closed Tuesday after the shooting.

