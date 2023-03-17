South LA

School Bus Crashes Into Parked Cars, Fence Outside Home in South LA Neighborhood

The bus driver suffered minor injuries, but no students were injured.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A school bus crashed into a fence Friday March 17, 2023 outside a South LA home.
NBCLA

A school bus ended up in the driveway of a home Friday morning after it crashed into parked cars in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The crash involving at least two parked vehicles was reported at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 54th Street. The bus appeared to crash through a fence or block wall outside the home.

The school bus driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Seven students were aboard the bus, the LAFD reported. They were taken to school on another bus.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The bus driver appeared to be trying to avoid another vehicle before the crash, authorities said.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us