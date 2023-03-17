School Bus Crashes Into Parked Cars, Fence Outside Home in South LA Neighborhood

A school bus ended up in the driveway of a home Friday morning after it crashed into parked cars in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The crash involving at least two parked vehicles was reported at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 54th Street. The bus appeared to crash through a fence or block wall outside the home.

The school bus driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Seven students were aboard the bus, the LAFD reported. They were taken to school on another bus.

The bus driver appeared to be trying to avoid another vehicle before the crash, authorities said.