venice

Scooter Rider Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Collision That Killed Man on Venice Sidewalk

The victim fell and struck his head after the crash on Lincoln Boulevard, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Katherine Picazo

775209531MT003_Controversia
Mario Tama/Getty Images, File

An electric scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a collision Saturday night that killed a man walking on a Venice sidewalk.

A man and woman were riding on the rented scooter when it struck the man on Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles police said. The man on the scooter was arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Details about the victim’s identity and age were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 3 hours ago

Man Charged in Freeway BB Gun Shooting Denies Attacks in Jailhouse Interview

Earthquakes 6 hours ago

Magnitude-3.0 Earthquake Off Malibu Shakes SoCal Coast and Inland Areas

The man fell and struck his head on the sidewalk after he was hit by the scooter, police said. 

The riders remained at the scene. 

Scooters should only be operated on a bicycle path, trail or bikeway, not on a sidewalk, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles

This article tagged under:

veniceDUIE-scooters
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us