Search for forever home for dog abandoned in Aliso Viejo, tied to a tree with her pups

Mission Viejo city officials are trying to find a new home for a dog who was found tied to a tree along with a box full of her puppies.

Angel, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix, has been under the care of the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center since she was found abandoned at Iglesia Park in Aliso Viejo at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 28.

“[She’s] has already had a tough start to life,” Kelly Tokarski, the public information specialist for the city of Mission Viejo, said. “She was found tied to a tree at night in an Aliso Viejo park with her seven puppies in a box next to her [with] no food, water or way to protect her or her pups from danger.”

Angel did not have a microchip, Tokarski said.

Despite the harrowing experience, Angel is said to be healthy and doing well at the shelter, being described by a “love bug who deserves a loving home” by officials at the Mission Viejo Animal Services.

“She is truly one of the nicest, kindest dogs we have ever met,” Kelly Tokarski added. “She rolls over in submission when getting pets and will crawl up into your lap for attention. Simply put, Angel is a great dog.”

All of Angel’s seven puppies have been adopted.

Tokarski said anyone interested in adopting Angel can submit an application on the city website.

Mission Viejo authorities are also using video cameras in the area to track down who may be involved with the abandonment, especially during coyote mating season.

It’s a misdemeanor to willfully abandon an animal with possible punishment of a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail, according to California Penal Code.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Mission Viejo Animal Services at 949-470-3045.