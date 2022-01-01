Second Bomb Threat In a Week at an OC Hospital Turns Out To Be Hoax

For the second time this week, someone has contacted an Orange County hospital claiming there is a bomb on the premises.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported just before 8 p.m. that someone claimed there was a bomb at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills.

The sheriff's department established a perimeter and was working with hospital administration to look for a device, officials tweeted.

“At this time, all patients are safe and movement in and out of the hospital has paused while we complete a search,” sheriff's officials tweeted.

“A similar situation occurred on Dec. 26, 2021, and the threat was determined to be a hoax. That does not change the law enforcement response to this call- @OCSheriff assets are being deployed to ensure the safety of our community. Please avoid the area while we investigate,” they said.