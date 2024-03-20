Security camera video shows trash bin fire set outside Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks

Security camera video captured a disturbing scene outside a beloved San Fernando Valley restaurant when two people started a trash bin fire next to the business.

Video from 2 a.m. Saturday showed two people lighting the fire adjacent to Casa Vega restaurant offices. The perpetrators lingered as the flames intensified before casually walking away, leaving the scene ablaze.

"It was right next to our offices, our grease trap also where we store our propane tanks. We are lucky it wasn’t more serious, but I am very upset and frightened this is even happening," said Christy Vega, owner of Casa Vega

Vega recounted numerous incidents involving individuals believed to be homeless,

Following multiple break-ins, Vega opted for a credit card-only policy, a move mirrored by other establishments like Homestate, a Tex-Mex restaurant also located on Ventura Boulevard.

"I am scared of what happens when I leave, and I am scared of what is happening at night around," Vega admitted. "Enough is enough, and they need to get this together and they need to make sure we are safe."

She has taken matters into her own hands now, employing armed security to safeguard her establishment.

The restaurant opened at the Ventura Boulevard location in 1956.