Construction of the world's largest wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway is making steady progress with developments on the bridge deck, the city of Agoura Hills announced on Friday.

“Crews are constructing sound walls and concrete barriers on both sides of the bridge deck,” which will serve as the wildlife crossing above the freeway lanes, the city said.

New video released by the California Department of Transportation also shows the placement of rebar (reinforcing rods) for the sound walls. Workers are also assembling wood forms in preparation for concrete pouring.

Image released by City of Agoura Hills on current construction activity

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The project of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is built to address the biggest conservation challenge facing the local wildlife, which is “isolation by roads and development,” according to decades of research by the National Park Service.

“Wildlife crossings restore ecosystems that had been fractured and disrupted. These crossings go beyond mere conservation, toward a kind of environmental rejuvenation,” said Wallis Annenberg, CEO of Annenberg Foundation, which helped start the project.

Image released by City of Agoura Hills in the Construction Advisory

Building the crossing is especially essential for the survival of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains, a species classified as a “specially protected” in California, according to Dr. Seth Riley, Wildlife Branch Chief at the National Park Service.

Construction activities are ongoing, with daytime work scheduled Monday through Friday.

While the 101 Freeway remains open to traffic in both directions at night, the schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons, and motorists should be aware of potential lane and ramp closures.

The city of Agoura Hills encouraged the public to check current closures at on the Caltrans map.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced in May that the project is on track to open by early 2026.

As construction continues, residents and wildlife enthusiasts can monitor progress via live webcams here.