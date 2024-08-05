Animals and Wildlife

See how much progress has been made for Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills

New video shows construction developments on the bridge deck.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Construction of the world's largest wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway is making steady progress with developments on the bridge deck, the city of Agoura Hills announced on Friday.

“Crews are constructing sound walls and concrete barriers on both sides of the bridge deck,” which will serve as the wildlife crossing above the freeway lanes, the city said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

New video released by the California Department of Transportation also shows the placement of rebar (reinforcing rods) for the sound walls. Workers are also assembling wood forms in preparation for concrete pouring.

Image released by City of Agoura Hills on current construction activity
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The project of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is built to address the biggest conservation challenge facing the local wildlife, which is “isolation by roads and development,” according to decades of research by the National Park Service.

“Wildlife crossings restore ecosystems that had been fractured and disrupted. These crossings go beyond mere conservation, toward a kind of environmental rejuvenation,” said Wallis Annenberg, CEO of Annenberg Foundation, which helped start the project.

Image released by City of Agoura Hills in the Construction Advisory

Building the crossing is especially essential for the survival of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains, a species classified as a “specially protected” in California, according to Dr. Seth Riley, Wildlife Branch Chief at the National Park Service.

Construction activities are ongoing, with daytime work scheduled Monday through Friday.

While the 101 Freeway remains open to traffic in both directions at night, the schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons, and motorists should be aware of potential lane and ramp closures.

Wildlife May 7

Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills on track to open by early 2026, Newsom says

San Diego County Jun 3

2 wildlife crossings proposed for I-15 north of San Diego County

The city of Agoura Hills encouraged the public to check current closures at on the Caltrans map.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced in May that the project is on track to open by early 2026. 

As construction continues, residents and wildlife enthusiasts can monitor progress via live webcams here

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeAgoura Hills
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us