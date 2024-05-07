The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills could be up and running by early 2026.

The construction of what could be the world’s largest wildlife crossing is making progress with the beam installation project being halfway done, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

The Governor’s Office said the first of 82 concrete beams were installed for the much-anticipated Wildlife Crossing off the 101 Freeway near Liberty Canyon Road.

early 2026

The funding for the project is done through a “public-private partnership,” according to the Governor’s Office, with the state providing $58.1 million.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began in April 2022 with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.

The greenspace bridge will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. Big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures will have a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.

It is estimated that the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains could become extinct within 50 years without an influx of genetic diversity. The lions are largely isolated due to freeways that act as barriers to movement across the region.

Conservationists hope the $85 million crossing will alleviate the problem.