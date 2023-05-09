Water From Hydrant Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Floods Sherman Oaks Homes

A sheared hydrant sent water flying into the air like a geyser after authorities believe it was hit by a vehicle in Sherman Oaks.

Around 1 a.m. flooding was reported on the 3900 block of Woodcliff Road. When authorities arrived they found water spewing from what seemed to be a possible main break.

Firefighters were also faced with an electrical safety hazard as they found a transformer that exploded due to water hitting the powerlines down the street. They had to turn of the power while they worked to control the water.

There are no details about the driver or the vehicle that hit the hydrant.

"We did have some hillside erosion from the water flow," said Battalion Chief Logan Fields, from the LA Fire Department. "We do have building and safety on route to this location to determine of that erosion with effect the structures here but at this time we don't see that happening."

At least one home was affected by the water and experienced flooding. Runoff from the hydrant is flowing into neighboring streets. Debris from trees and mud are also flowing down streets and have caused damage in the basement of a home.

No injuries were reported. The LADWP is on the scene and is assisting authorities.