The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory Monday due to the Sheep Fire.

The Sheep Fire which first started on Saturday and has burned 990 acres has caused a lot of smoke and ash to fly in the neighboring areas. The fire has been burning in the Angeles National Forest and near Wrightwood.

The advisory went into effect Monday and will be effective until Tuesday at 6 p.m in parts of San Bernardino County. Those parts include Northwest San Bernardino Valley, Central San Bernardino Valley, West San Bernardino Mountains, and Central San Bernardino Mountains.

South Coast AQMD released a statement saying that winds have been transporting the smoke and some areas began showing air quality of Good to Moderat AQI levels.

They advise anyone living in an area impacted by a wildfire to limit their exposure by remaining indoors. They also recommend closing windows, and doors, and limiting vigorous physical activity.

They do not expect air quality to fall below Moderate and enter any Unhealthy conditions but that could change as the fire continues burning.