LA Sheriff Reveals New Details About Guns Linked to Monterey Park Suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna shares details into the weapons authorities recovered that were used during the Monterey Park mass shooting Saturday night that killed 11 people.

He shared new images of the weapons used by 72-year-old Huu Can Tran during Saturday's shooting.

In a late news conference Wednesday night Luna displayed for the first time photos of the three firearms recovered in the Monterey Park mass shooting investigation.

According to Luna, the Cobray Cm 11-9 also know as a MAC-10 was not registered in California. It was purchased by Tran in Monterey Park in 1999.

"This was the weapon that was recovered in Alhambra that the suspect used to kill 11 victims and injure the other nine," Luna said.

Investigators also revealing new details about how Tran carried out the attack once he entered the Star Dance Studio.

"As far as the positioning in the room, he did a spraying motion with the firearm," said Capt. Andrew Meyer, with the LA Sheriff's Department.

Detectives also recovered a rifle and the pistol which they say Tran used to shoot himself in the white cargo van in Torrance.

Luna also detailed how they believe Tran gave himself another escape route.

"Earlier today Monterey Park police recovered a motorcycle in the 200 block of S Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park," Luna said. "Investigators believe it was placed there by the suspect as an alternative getaway vehicle."

As new details emerge, there are still no clues as to a motive nor why Tran targeted the Star Dance Studio.

"We do not believe the suspect has frequented the dance studio in the past five years," Luna said. "They have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims so far."

Luna says this is still early on in the investigation and they are still gong through all the evidence they have like electronics, paperwork and video from inside Star Dance Studio.