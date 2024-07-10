Sheriff's deputies shoot carjacking suspect following pursuit in Pico Union

An investigation is underway after law enforcement opened fire on a man who led police on a pursuit in the Pico Union area.

The chase began sometime before 2:45 p.m. after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in East Los Angeles. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Vermont Avenue after the driver crashed into a pole.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed shots were fired. It is unclear if deputies shot at the driver during the pursuit or after the car came to a stop. According to the department, the driver rammed into law officials' patrol vehicles several times.

Video from NewsChopper 4 showed a bullet-clad sedan stopped on the sidewalk near the intersection. First responders were then seen transporting the driver to an area hospital. LASD did not specify the severity of the man’s injuries.