Sherman Oaks businesses struggle to find coverage as more insurance companies drop Calif.

After a Sherman Oaks restaurant was left shaken by arsonists who lit a nearby dumpster ablaze, its owner is also left scrambling since its insurance carrier dropped their policy -- and it’s not the eatery in its area to experience this.

Casa Vega owner Christy Vega is not only dealing with the aftermath of the fire, but also with the search for a new insurance carrier after hers dropped their policy due to a repeat of robberies and property damage in the area.

“Crimes are not being prosecuted,” Vega said. “And why would insurance companies want to pay for it? And that is the situation we are in.”

She said she spent $400,000 of her own resources on armed security and to construct a wall, but it has not been enough.

Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill is also feeling this blow.

“I don’t know if we will be here at the end of the year,” said Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Saloon. “I have been struggling to figure it out.”

According to Marsden, her insurance announced late last year that it is no longer insuring in California. Because of this, she said she is paying $44,000 yearly for liability insurance – up from $16,000 from just last year.

“I am getting ready to raise my prices 12%,” she said. “Not one restaurant owner I know wants to do this.”

With more major insurance carriers announcing they are halting coverage in California, business and homeowners alike are finding it challenging to obtain coverage.

“They are reducing the amount of commercial or property they can insure and pay out the claims,” said Janet Ruiz of the Insurance Information Institute.

According to Ruiz, insurance companies feel they don’t make sufficient profit in California due to its crime rate.