Shooting at Gardena Target Store Leaves 1 Injured, Police Search For Shooter

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after an argument that broke out at a Target store in Gardena led to a shooting.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in 2100 block of W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena police say two men inside the Target store started arguing about something, which then escalated to a physical fight alerting store security.

During the fight, one of the men took out a gun and fired two times striking the victim twice, police said. Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Gardena Police Department Lt. Mike Sargent at 310-217-6122 and reference report number 21-0910.