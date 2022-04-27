Shooting Victim Dies After Head-On Crash in Florence

A man who had been shot later crashed head-on into another vehicle early Wednesday morning at a Florence intersection.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost consciousness due to the shooting before the 2:30 a.m. crash at Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Details about the shooting, which likely occurred just a few blocks away, were not immediately available.

The driver slammed into another vehicle, which was at a stoplight, and died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Details about the deceased individual's identity were not immediately available.