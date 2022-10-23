Shooting in Florence Leaves One Man Dead and Two Injured

A shooting that took place near a liquor store in Florence leaves one man dead and two others injured as police continue to search for anyone involved.

Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of someone who was injured during the shooting. They were able to walk across the street to a local meat market and call for help.

The shooting took place near 62nd St. in Florence.

"It appears that they were having a couple of drinks before the shooting happened on the street," said Detective Jerry Gibson of the LAPD Central Bureau Homicide. "But it is unknown why this unfortunately happened."

Nearby neighbors said they were woken up by the gunshots in the early morning.

This incident is still being investigated.